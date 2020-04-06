COVID-19: US coronavirus death toll crosses 9500-mark with over 1,200 fatalities in last 24 hours

By IANS

NEW YORK: The total number of deaths of COVID-19 in the United States topped 9,500 according to the data compiled by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center tracker.

A total of 9,634 people have died of the pandemic among 337,310 confirmed cases in the country, the tracker reported.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

United States also set a new record high topping over 1,200 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state of New York suffered most deaths in the country, with over 4,000 casualties.

New Jersey reported over 846 fatalities, Michigan recorded more than 540 deaths, and California reported over 324 deaths, according to the data.