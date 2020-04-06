STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Global COVID-19 toll crosses 70000-mark as coronavirus ravages Europe

More than 1,277,580 declared cases have been registered in 191 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

Published: 06th April 2020 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Christians pray on a street to mark the Palm Sunday outside the Chapel. (Photo|AFP)

Christians pray on a street to mark the Palm Sunday outside the Chapel. (Photo|AFP)

By PTI

PARIS: The worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 70,009 on Monday, according to a tally compiled by AFP.

More than 1,277,580 declared cases have been registered in 191 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

Of these cases, at least 243,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death at the end of February, has 15,877 fatalities, with 128,948 infections and 21,815 people recovered.

Spain recorded 13,055 fatalities and 135,032 infections, followed by the United States with 9,648 deaths and 337,646 cases -- the highest in the world.

France has reported 8,078 deaths and 92,839 infections, followed by Britain with 4,934 deaths and 47,806 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,331 deaths and 81,708 cases, with 77,078 recoveries.

Europe has listed 676,462 cases and 50,215 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 353,159 cases with 9,955 deaths, Asia 119,955 cases and 4.

239 deaths, the Middle East 78,563 cases and 3,933 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 33,362 cases with 1,178 deaths, Africa 9,263 cases with 444 deaths and Oceania 6,821 cases with 45 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp