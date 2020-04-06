Japan PM Shinzo Abex proposes state of emergency to fight coronavirus
He added the government would roll out a stimulus package worth around 108 trillion yen to cushion the damage to the world's third-biggest economy.
Published: 06th April 2020 03:05 PM | Last Updated: 06th April 2020 03:05 PM | A+A A-
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday the government plans to declare a state of emergency and proposed a stimulus package worth $1 trillion as new coronavirus infections spike in Tokyo and elsewhere.
"We hope to declare a state of emergency as early as tomorrow after listening to the opinions of the advisory panel," Abe told reporters.
He added the government would roll out a stimulus package worth around 108 trillion yen to cushion the damage to the world's third-biggest economy.