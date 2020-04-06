STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal extends COIVD-19 lockdown till April 15

Nepal has so far recorded nine COVID-19 cases, out of which one person has recovered.

Rescued trekking guides sit in a bus waiting to go back home at the Tribhuvan domestic airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Rescued trekking guides sit in a bus waiting to go back home at the Tribhuvan domestic airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, March 29, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The Nepal government on Monday extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown by another eight days till April 15 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at a Cabinet meeting as the country entered into the second phase of the coronavirus outbreak with the first case of locally transmitted person confirmed on Friday in Western Nepal.

This is the second time that the government has extended the lockdown.

The government had initially announced a week-long nationwide shutdown on March 24. On March 29, it was extended till April 7.

