Bangabandhu Mujibur Rahman's killer Abdul Majed arrested in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Abdul Majed, a sacked army captain and one of the convicted killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was sent to the jail hours after he was arrested in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka Zulfikar Hayat passed an order after Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit under Dhaka Metropolitan Police produced him before the court around 1215 hrs.

Later, he was taken to the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj by a prison van around 1305 hrs.

Earlier this noon, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told UNI that police arrested him in the capital's Mirpur.

Majed was one of the six remaining fugitive killers of Bangabandhu believed to be hiding abroad with no confirmed whereabouts.

The trial of Bangabandhu assassination case started in Dhaka in 1997, 22 years after a group of disgruntled army officers assassinated him along with most of his family members on August 15 in 1975.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on November 19, 2009 upheld the death penalty of 12 convicted ex-army officers for the assassination.

Five of the convicts - Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed, and Mohiuddin Ahmed - were hanged on January 27, 2010.

Another convict, Aziz Pasha, met a natural death in Zimbabwe in 2001.

Of the five absconders, according to officials concerned, the government knows the whereabouts of two fugitives for certain: Rashed Chowdhury in the United States, and Noor Chowdhury in Canada.

But the whereabouts of Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim and Moslehuddin Khan are yet to be determined.