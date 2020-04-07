STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: WHO advises caution against 'relaxation of all restrictions at once' lockdown strategy

Dr Mike Ryan said Monday that the lockdowns seen in many countries involve shutdowns of schools, workplaces, and social gatherings in venues such as public places and parks.

Published: 07th April 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

World Health Organisation

World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: The World Health Organization's emergencies chief said countries looking to exit their lockdown strategies need to use a "calibrated, step-wise approach" that does not release all the restrictions at once.

"It probably would be a bad idea to lift all the lockdown restrictions (at once), Ryan said, noting that countries shouldn't be looking to transition out of a shutdown without having a plan in place to keep the spread of COVID-19 to manageable levels."

"The lockdown is pushing the disease down. Once you raise the lockdown, you have to have an alternative method to suppress the infection," Ryan said, explaining countries should have systems in place to detect cases, track contacts, quarantine suspect cases and test widely for the disease.

