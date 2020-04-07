STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ukrainian city prepares hundreds of graves for coronavirus victims

Officials estimate that between seven and 22 million Ukrainians will be infected with COVID-19.

Published: 07th April 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

A mother and son wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus in Ukraine. (Photo| AFP)

A mother and son wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus in Ukraine. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

DNIPRO: Officials in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro have divided public opinion by preparing more than 600 graves for coronavirus victims ahead of anticipated deaths.

The Dnipro mayor's spokeswoman Yulia Vitvitska told AFP the city had dug 615 graves and readied 2,000 body bags in preparation for COVID-19 fatalities.

At least 100 new plots could be seen in a large field surrounded by forest at a cemetery lined with orthodox crosses outside the city.

Ukraine has confirmed 1,462 coronavirus cases and 45 deaths, according to official statistics. Dnipro has reported 13 infections and no deaths.

"We are preparing for the worst," mayor Borys Filatov said on his Facebook page last week.

Filatov said medical workers will be prohibited from carrying out autopsies on those believed to have died from the virus.

Instead, patients who die will be placed in sealable body bags and buried in closed coffins after being disinfected, he said.

Ivan Krasikov, a local activist, said the mayor's comments had stirred anxiety among residents.

"It all intensifies the panic," he told AFP.

But Yan Valetov, a 56-year-old writer from Dnipro, said the mayor "made the right psychological move", one which will encourage residents to be more cautious.

Filatov responded to criticism in another Facebook post, saying: "This is not panic, but logistics.

" "God forbid" we will need the graves and body bags, he wrote.

The ex-Soviet country of 40 million people has 3,900 ventilators, a number the health ministry has said is not enough for the intensive care beds in its infectious disease hospitals.

Officials estimate that between seven and 22 million Ukrainians will be infected with COVID-19.

Ukraine's economy has been hit hard by its conflict with Russian-backed separatists in the east and is reliant on international aid.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp