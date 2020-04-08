COVID-19: Global death toll tops 82,000; US records nearly 2,000 deaths in 24 hours, tally at 12,844

By Online Desk

In a very difficult week for the world and the United States specifically, the global coronavirus death toll has crossed the 82,000 mark, with United States recording almost 2,000 deaths in the last 24 hours according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center data.

The global tally now stands at 82,074 with over 1,429,437 confirmed cases and 300,767 recoveries.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The record daily figure of 1,939 brings the total number of deaths in the United States to 12,844.

United States has reported the most number of confirmed cases globally at 398,785 cases but reported fewer deaths than other worse-hit countries so far like Italy with 17,127 dead and Spain with 14,045, a trend that could change soon.

(With AFP inputs)