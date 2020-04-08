STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

This Portuguese priest turns DJ to help fight coronavirus isolation blues

Extending gratitude to this one of a kind corona-warrior, viewers leave thank you notes in the comment section.

Published: 08th April 2020 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Portuguese priest Guilherme Peixoto. (Photo| Facebook)

Portuguese priest Guilherme Peixoto. (Photo| Facebook)

By Online Desk

DJ Priest in the house!

Guilherme Peixoto, a priest in the tiny northern Portuguese town sure likes choirs but he loves his electronic pop music too.

To keep the spirits of his people high during the coronavirus pandemic, the priest swaps his vestments for a T-shirt and transforms into a DJ.

Every Friday and Sunday, the 45-year-old parish, live-streams some of his favourite tunes on Facebook, Reuters reported.

"Right now it's so important to use social media to bring a bit of joy into people's lives," Peixoto told Reuters. "And people seem happy when they see a priest playing music online," he added.

The music event attracts thousands of people, old and young, stuck at home due to the coronavirus, which has infected more than 11,000 people and led to over 300 deaths in Portugal so far.

With strobe and fairy lights, a turntable, mixers, a microphone and sparkling, colourful decorations, Peixoto even gets the ambience right.

Extending gratitude to this one of a kind corona-warrior, viewers leave thank you notes in the comment section.

"Thank you priest for the great music," said a viewer last Friday. "Thank you for lifting our spirits," another wrote online.

Peixoto is also known to share awareness videos to encourage people to stay indoors. "Although churches are closed, I want to let people know there are many ways to pray," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus coronavirus warrior DJ priest COVID-19 COVID Warrior
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp