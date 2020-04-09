STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

After months-long delay, UN Security Council to discuss coronavirus today

Dominican Republic took over the presidency of the UNSC on April 1 from China which held the chair till March 31.

Published: 09th April 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations

United Nations (File Photo| AP)

By ANI

NEW YORK: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members will on Thursday convene a closed-door meeting with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the COVID-19 via videoconferencing.

The meeting is expected to focus on the Secretary-General's appeal for a global ceasefire and the pandemic's impact on Council agenda situations, including peacekeeping operations, special political missions and humanitarian responses, according to What's In Blue, a series of insights produced by Security Council Report on evolving Security Council actions.

Since the global outbreak of COVID-19, the 15-member Security Council has not met even once or come up with a united response or resolution to the pandemic, mostly due to a stand-off between the US and China over the origin of the virus, which has infected at least 1.5 million people globally and killed more than 80,000 others.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Last week, nine member states of the UNSC requested to discuss the global health emergency caused by the coronavirus and its impact on UN operations across the world. Guterres later confirmed that he is going to brief the Security Council on the matter.

The session comes as Council members have been discussing two separate draft resolutions on COVID-19 -- a reported French-led draft resolution that has been discussed exclusively among the P5, and, more recently, a Tunisian-produced draft resolution that elected members have been negotiating, the website said.

A resolution could galvanise the global community towards a response coalesced around international security against COVID-19, it added.

Dominican Republic took over the presidency of the UNSC on April 1 from China which held the chair till March 31.

In a report last week providing an update on his global ceasefire appeal, Guterres described the COVID-19 pandemic as "the greatest test the world has faced since the formation of the United Nations", which "has and will have profound social, economic and political consequences, including relating to international peace and security".

In his global appeal, the Secretary-General further highlighted the particular challenges to conflict-affected countries where "health systems have collapsed," "health professionals are few in number and have often been targeted", and refugees and displaced persons are "doubly vulnerable".

In his briefing today, Guterres is also likely to focus on the pandemic's impact on and risks to Council agenda situations. He is also expected to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on UN peace operations, which has been suspended till June 30 in view of the rapid virus spread and their ability to fully carry out their mandated activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 United Nations
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp