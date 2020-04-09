STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19 cases cross 4,000 in Pakistan, death toll at 64

Overall, 42 per cent of the cases are said to be of local transmission in the country while rest are of the nationals who came from abroad.

Published: 09th April 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus hospital

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 4,332 on Thursday with Punjab province having more than 2,100 people affected, according to the National Command and Control Centre's latest statistics.

There was an increase of 248 new cases between Wednesday and Thursday. So far, 572 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, ARY News reported

Punjab province has reported as many as 2,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 followed by Sindh with 1,128 cases. 560 confirmed cases have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 213 in Gilgit Baltistan, 212 in Balochistan, 102 in Islamabad and 28 in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

READ| Not just India, Jamaat a super spreader of coronavirus in Pakistan too

Five people have died in the last 24 hours bringing the nation-wide toll to 64. Thirty-one patients are currently battling for life at healthcare centers.

Overall, 42 per cent of the cases are said to be of local transmission in the country while rest are of the nationals who came from abroad.

The health authorities have overall conducted 44,896 tests including 2,737 tests during the last 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Imran khan
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp