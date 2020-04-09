STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Don't politicize virus, WHO chief says after US President Donald Trump's blast

The WHO director-general urged the US and China to join forces in fighting the disease rather than indulging in a blame game.

Published: 09th April 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)

By AFP

GENEVA: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday urged leaders to stop politicizing the coronavirus pandemic following stinging criticism of the WHO from US President Donald Trump.

The WHO director-general urged the US and China to join forces in fighting the disease rather than indulging in a blame game.

Tedros hit back after Trump took aim at the UN health body, accusing it of taking US money but favouring China, where the outbreak emerged in December.

"The WHO really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China-centric. We will be giving that a good look," Trump said on Twitter.

"Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?"

Tedros issued a stern defense of the WHO's handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 80,000 people, while more than 1.4 million people have tested positive.

"The United States and China should come together and fight this dangerous enemy," Tedros told a virtual press briefing in Geneva.

"The focus of all political parties should be to save their people. Please don't politicize this virus. If you want to have many more body bags -- then you do it. If you don't want any more body bags, then you refrain from politicizing it."

"Quarantine, politicising COVID... we shouldn't waste time pointing fingers," he said, adding: "It's like playing with fire."

"We will have many body bags in front of us if we don't behave. When there are cracks at the national level and global level, that's when the virus succeeds.

"For God's sake, we have lost more than 60,000 citizens of the world."

"What are we doing? Is this not enough?"

Despite Trump's tweet, Tedros also said that he expected US funding for the WHO to continue.

He thanked Washington for its "generous support" thus far, adding that the "US will continue to contribute its share".

Tedros said there would be worse to come from COVID-19 if countries did not unite to stand up to its spread.

"Let's fight like hell to suppress and control this virus. It's dangerous," he said.

"Otherwise, with the way we are doing now, I think we will regret it."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
World Health Organization WHO donald trump USA China Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp