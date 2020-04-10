STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

After Trump, Bolsonaro, now Netanyahu thanks 'dear friend' PM Modi for supplying Hydroxychloroquine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on April 3 with Benjamin Netanyahu where the two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the response strategies.

Published: 10th April 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu with PM Modi (Photo | PM of Israel, Twitter)

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu with PM Modi (Photo | PM of Israel, Twitter)

By ANI

TEL AVIVI: After US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to supply Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, seen as useful in the treatment of COVID-19.

"Thank you, my dear friend, Narendra Modi for sending Hydroxychloroquine to Israel," a tweet from the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel read. "All the citizens of Israel thank you."

ALSO READ | Bolsonaro thanks Modi for allowing export of raw material to produce hydroxychloroquine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on April 3 with Benjamin Netanyahu where the two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the response strategies adopted by their respective governments to the health crisis.

The leaders also explored possible collaboration between India and Israel in fighting the pandemic, including by improving availability of pharmaceutical supplies and by innovative use of high technology.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump thanked PM Modi and the people of India for lifting curbs on the export of hydroxychloroquine.

ALSO READ | Modi terrific, 'will not be forgotten': Trump thanks India after Hydroxychloroquine row

"Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you, India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!" Trump had said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

Earlier, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing the export of raw materials to his country to produce hydroxychloroquine. Bolsonaro was one of the leaders Prime Minister Modi spoke to over the weekend in his continuing interaction with world leaders since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

India is the largest manufacturer of hydroxychloroquine in the world but the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had banned exports of the drug and its ingredients in view of the rapid rise in the infection-related cases in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hydroxychloroquine Coronavirus Benjamin Netanyahu PM Modi India Israel ties India Israel relationship Jair Bolsonaro donald trump
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp