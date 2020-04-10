STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-American professor designing 5G network solution in US

5G is the fifth generation of wireless communication technologies.

Published: 10th April 2020 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

5G

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HOUSTON: An Indian-American university teacher is designing systems capable of supporting 5G infrastructure in the US as part of a project funded by the country's Department of Defense.

Harish Krishnamoorthy, assistant professor in the University of Houston's electrical and computer engineering department, has been given a grant of USD 1.7 million for the project.

Krishnamoorthy has partnered with New Edge Signal Solutions, a Massachusetts company which builds high-speed broadband radio frequency systems, to execute the project.

5G is the fifth generation of wireless communication technologies.

In addition to faster speeds, 5G offers greater bandwidth and network capacity, paving the way for a future of driverless cars, more connected devices and high-definition connections for virtual meetings and telemedicine.

However, the rollout in the United States and elsewhere has been stymied by gaps in available technology that could operate at the high frequencies required by 5G.

Krishnamoorthy, whose lab focuses on power electronics, said successful adoption of 5G networks will require adapting software to support the demands.

"But first, we need hardware that is fast enough and capable of supporting 5G," Krishnamoorthy said, as he explains his role in developing a higher power 5G envelope tracking power supply that can operate with a bandwidth of 100 megahertz (MHz) or higher.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harish Krishnamoorthy University of Houston New Edge Signal Solutions 5g tech
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp