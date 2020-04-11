STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Afghanistan refuses to handover Kabul attack mastermind IS-Khorasan chief to Pakistan

The ISKP took responsibility for the suicide attack on a Kabul gurdwara in which 27 Sikhs were killed recently.

Published: 11th April 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan Sikh men mourn their beloved ones during a funeral procession for those who were killed by IS terrorist attack inside a Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

Afghan Sikh men mourn their beloved ones during a funeral procession for those who were killed by IS terrorist attack inside a Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KABUL: Afghanistan on Saturday turned down Pakistans request to handover Aslam Farooqi, leader of the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), an affiliate of the Islamic State (IS) terror group, a media report said.

The Pakistan Foreign Office had made the demand of handing over Farooqi to its envoy in the Afghanistan on Thursday, said The Express Tribune.

It emphasised that Islamabad had been expressing its concerns over the activities of the ISKP, which were clearly detrimental to Pakistan.

But turning down the request on Saturday, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said Farooqi was involved in the killing of hundreds of Afghans, therefore, he should be tried under the law of the country, The Express Tribune reported.

The Ministry further said that Afghanistan and Pakistan have no extradition treaty and Kabul was under no obligation to hand over the ISKP chief.

On April 4, Afghanistan's intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security (NDS), announced that they had arrested Farooqi, whose real name is Abdullah Orakzai, in Kandahar province.

Before Farooqi joined the Islamic State, he was an active member of the Tehreek-e-Taliban terror outfit. He replaced Abu Omar Khorasani as ISKP chief a year ago, sources said.

The ISKP took responsibility for the suicide attack on a Kabul gurdwara in which 27 Sikhs were killed recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kabul Gurudwara attack Kabul attack
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp