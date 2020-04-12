STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Amid lockdown, Italy's death toll from coronavirus pandemic nears 20,000

2,079 new recoveries were registered over the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 32,534.

Published: 12th April 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff tend to a patient in the ICU unit of the Covid 3 hospital in Casalpalocco, near Rome. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ROME: The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 19,468 lives in locked-down Italy, bringing the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries so far to 152,271, according to the latest data released by the country's Civil Protection Department.

Addressing a televised press conference on Saturday, Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli said fatalities grew by 619 on a daily basis, while active infections increased by 1,996 to 100,269, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, 2,079 new recoveries were registered over the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 32,534.

Of those who have tested positive, 28,144 people are currently hospitalized (98 fewer than the previous day), 3,381 are in intensive care (116 fewer), and 68,744 are isolated at home, Borrelli said.

Earlier in the same day, Extraordinary Commissioner for the Coronavirus Emergency Domenico Arcuri provided some updates in a separate press conference.

He explained a new COVID-(19)-centre would be set up within military hospital Celio in the Italian capital, in cooperation with Defence Ministry and the government of the Lazio region, the region that includes the Italian capital of Rome.

This new structure will add to the other COVID-19 hospitals already active across Italy, and will receive the first ventilators for coronavirus patients in the next days, according to Arcuri.

The commissioner also warned about underestimating risks of the pandemic now that some trends were slowing down.

"This dramatic emergency will finally be behind us only after an effective vaccine is discovered," Arcuri stressed.

"Without it, there is only one antidote left: our behaviour, which must all work in the direction of preventing and containing contagion."

On this regard, the Interior Ministry issued a stern notice on the eve of Easter festivities, which for Italians would especially coincide with open-air trips and family lunches in normal times.

"Police controls have been strengthened across the territory, and especially in the perspective of the weekend over Easter holidays (Sunday and Monday)," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

From March 11 (the day after the national lockdown effectively entered into force) up to April 10, law enforcement forces checked 6,482,141 people and 2,681,184 business activities, according to ministerial data.

In an interview with local media, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese sounded quite satisfied with the Italians' compliance with the restrictive rules imposed for the emergency, saying sanctions for violating restrictions have been just a little more than 220,000 from March 11 to April 9.

"These numbers show the large majority of Italians have understood the severity of the emergency," she added.

Also on Saturday, delivering a traditional greeting message ahead of Easter, President Sergio Mattarella encouraged Italians to "nurture hope and faith" despite the current difficulties.

He acknowledged this year's festivity would be very different from usual, due to the many "broken stories and affections torn apart, often suddenly" by the pandemic.

"Yet, in these days we are also seeing the tangible possibility of overcoming this emergency," Mattarella stressed.

"We are about to win the fight against the virus or -- at the very least -- to reduce its danger as much as possible, waiting for specific drugs and a vaccine that would completely defeat it," said the president.

On April 10, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the government's decision to extend the end of the national lockdown from April 13 to May 3.

Partial concessions were however planned, with children goods stores, bookshops, and stationery shops allowed to reopen starting from April 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Italy Coronavirus Italy Coronavirus Deaths
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp