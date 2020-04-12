STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan reports 254 new infections, death toll due to coronavirus reaches 86

The Ministry of National Health Services reported on its website that 1,026 patients had recovered while 37 were reported to be in critical condition.

A police officer sprays disinfectant on the hands of a woman arriving to receive cash under the governmental Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus have cases reached 5,038 with 254 new infections reported, while 14 more people died due to the disease, taking the death toll in the country to 86, health officials said on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 14 people have died due to COVID-19, taking the total number of dead in Pakistan to 86, it said.

The number of coronavirus cases has reached 5,038 with 254 new infections reported in one day, it said.

The nation-wide breakdown of the patients showed that Punjab has 2,425 cases, Sindh 1,318, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 697, Balochistan 228, Gilgit-Baltistan 216, Islamabad 119 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 35.

The data showed that so far 61,801 tested had been conducted, including 2,805 in the last one day.

A steady rise in the new cases has been registered despite more than three-week lockdown in the country which is going to end on Tuesday.

The officials said that a decision will be made on Monday whether to extend it or not.

There is high possibility that it would be extended as Advisor on Health Zafar Mirza said that the low number of cases could spike if lockdown was completely lifted.

The US on Sunday overtook Italy as the country with the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic with the fatalities crossing 20,000.

Globally, the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December has killed 108,862 people and infected over 1.7 million people globally.

The US has the highest number of infections at 529,887, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

