STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Three Indian nationals test positive for coronavirus in Nepal

The three Indian nationals had reportedly entered Nepal for a Muslim mass gathering held in Saptari district in March in which hundreds of people from Nepal and India participated.

Published: 12th April 2020 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Three Indian nationals, staying at a local mosque in southern Nepal, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a media report said here on Sunday.

The three Indian nationals were staying in Birgunj due to the nationwide lockdown which has been extended by another eight days till April 15 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

With the three fresh cases, the total number of infections in the country has gone up to 12, a local news channel reported.

After a preliminary report in Hetauda-based Vector Borne Disease Research and Training Center came positive, the samples were sent to Kathmandu-based National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) for confirmation, the Avenues Television reported, quoting Health Ministry sources.

The Kathmandu-based laboratory also confirmed that the test report was positive on Saturday evening, it said.

The three Indian nationals had reportedly entered Nepal for a Muslim mass gathering held in Saptari district in March in which hundreds of people from Nepal and India participated.

Meanwhile, the local administration has put 26 people, who were residing in the mosque, under quarantine, the report said.

The Nepal government decided to extend the nationwide lockdown at a Cabinet meeting on April 6 after the country entered into the second phase of the coronavirus outbreak with the first case of locally transmitted person confirmed in Western Nepal.

It was the second time that the government extended the lockdown.

The government had initially announced a week-long nationwide shutdown on March 24.

On March 29, it was extended till April 7.

Globally, the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December has killed 108,862 people and infected over 1.7 million people globally.

The US has the highest number of infections at 529,887, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The US on Sunday overtook Italy as the country with the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic with the fatalities crossing 20,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Nepal coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp