STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

After spending over six months in space, NASA astronauts returning to a changed world

As an emergency physician in the Army, Morgan said he feels a little guilty coming back midway through the medical crisis.

Published: 13th April 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

NASA astronuats who will be returning from space. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

Two NASA astronauts said Friday they expect it will be tough returning to such a drastically changed world next week, after more than half a year at the International Space Station.

Andrew Morgan said the crew has tried to keep atop the pandemic news. But it’s hard to comprehend what’s really going on and what to expect, he noted, when his nine-month mission ends next Friday.

“It is quite surreal for us to see this whole situation unfolding on the planet below,” said Jessica Meir, who took part in the first all-female spacewalk last fall. “We can tell you that the Earth still looks just as stunning as always from up here, so it’s difficult to believe all the changes that have taken place since both of us have been up here.”

As an emergency physician in the Army, Morgan said he feels a little guilty coming back midway through the medical crisis.

“It's very hard to fathom,” Morgan told reporters.

Meir said it will be difficult not being able to hug family and friends, after seven months off the planet. She anticipates feeling even more isolated on Earth than in space.

“We’re so busy with so many other amazing pursuits and we have this incredible vantage point of the Earth below, that we don’t really feel as much of that isolation," Meir said.

“So we’ll see how it goes and how I adjust,” she said. "But it will, of course, be wonderful to see some family and friends, at least virtually and from a distance for now.”

Morgan flew to the space station last July, and Meir last September. They will return in a Soyuz capsule with Russian Oleg Skripochka, landing in Kazakhstan. Their departure will leave three astronauts, who arrived Thursday, on board.

The three will return exactly 50 years after the Apollo 13 astronauts splashed down in the Pacific. An oxygen tank explosion aborted the moon-landing mission.

“Once again, now there’s a crisis and the crisis is on Earth,” Morgan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NASA space station Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp