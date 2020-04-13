STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Doctors treating COVID-19 patients protest in PoK as govt fails to provide PPE kits

Pakistan occupied Kashmir has poor healthcare system and it is completely unprepared to tackle a situation like the COVID-19 outbreak.

Published: 13th April 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

A technician prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a new coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUZAFFARABAD: Doctors and paramedic staff in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) are protesting as they fear getting infected while treating COVID-19 patients because of lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

At Ambor hospital in Muzaffarabad, the doctors and other employees said they are being pushed towards death by the government as they have been working without safety kits.

A protesting staff member said, "There are just 40 staff members in Ambor hospital, including doctors, paramedics, sweepers, and guards. Can't you provide PPE to 40 people? Do we have such a degraded system? A total of 40 people are running this hospital and you are not in a position to provide us safety kits. We will wash and reuse it."

Pakistan occupied Kashmir has poor healthcare system and it is completely unprepared to tackle a situation like the COVID-19 outbreak.

The protester added, "We are working in shifts. If the government is unable to provide 40-45 kits, then it is very unfortunate. Why have we voted them? Is it because they leave us to die?"

"We will continue to protest till we get safety kits. We are asking for basic masks, gloves, and gowns. If we don't get even this, how can we expect to get PPE kits," he said.

In many areas in PoK, neither doctors nor testing labs are available. Suspected coronavirus patients are roaming amid the rest of the population without being examined.

In PoK, only 745 coronavirus tests have been conducted as of now and 34 positive cases have been registered. It is believed that COVID-19 cases in the region may surge if testing facilities are improved in the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp