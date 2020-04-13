STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Global toll rises to 114,539 as coronavirus continues to ravage US, Europe

In the United States, now the epicentre of the pandemic, the death toll stands at 22,109 with 557,590 infections.

Published: 13th April 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PARIS: The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 114,539 on Monday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

More than 1,853,300 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 395,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

In the United States, now the epicentre of the pandemic, the death toll stands at 22,109 with 557,590 infections. At least 41,831 patients have recovered.

Italy is the second worst-hit country with 19,899 deaths from 156,363 infections.

It is followed by Spain with 17,489 fatalities from 169,496 confirmed infections, France with 14,393 deaths and 132,591 infections and Britain with 10,612 deaths from 84,270 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,341 deaths and 82,160 cases including 108 new ones, with 77,663 recoveries. It reported two new deaths.

Europe has listed 932,340 cases and 78,152 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 581,883 cases with 22,857 deaths, Asia 140,154 cases with 4,989 deaths, the Middle East 101,742 cases with 4,901 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 64,924 cases with 2,778 deaths, Africa 14,440 cases with 791 deaths and Oceania 7,825 cases with 71 deaths.

