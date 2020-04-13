STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

LGBT rabbi in New York who confronted AIDS crisis now faces COVID-19

One key challenge these days is technology, given the congregation’s reliance on digital communications.

Published: 13th April 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum. (Photo| AP)

Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Sharon Kleinbaum was installed in 1992 as rabbi of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah in Manhattan, considered the largest LGBT synagogue in the nation. At the time, AIDS was killing thousands of gay New Yorkers each year.

“The CBST community knows what it takes to live through a plague,” Kleinbaum says in a message posted on the synagogue’s website after New York became an epicenter of COVID-19.

Yet the pandemic poses challenges that weren’t present during the AIDS crisis — notably that she’s fulfilling virtually all her duties without face-to-face contact. She mostly works from her apartment in far-northern Manhattan, where she lives with her wife and dogs, 10 miles from the synagogue.

“That I cannot be with people physically is very hard,” Kleinbaum said.

During the AIDS crisis, she recalled, there were no such worries.

READ| New York City now has more COVID-19 cases than China, UK

“I could be with people. I could hold their hand in the hospital. I could be with their loved ones.”

One key challenge these days is technology, given the congregation’s reliance on digital communications.

“I’m not fluent with tech on the best of days,” Kleinbaum says. “I need to be more fluent very quickly.”

Yet she’s grateful for the ability to lead services online.

“I was shocked about how spiritually deep it felt,” she says. “I was prepared for it to be an alienating experience, and it wasn’t.”

Late Monday morning, she convened an online meeting with 14 staff members. Three have endured bouts with COVID-19; one lost a parent to the virus, another has a spouse who is battling it.

By phone, Kleinbaum spoke to a woman in the congregation who was traveling to a cemetery to bury her mother — under state orders, only 10 people were allowed at the funeral.

“I let her know that she’s not alone, that people in the congregation are thinking about her,” Kleinbaum said.

She also spoke to a congregant whose spouse, in hospice care at their home, is close to dying.

“It’s made worse because I can’t visit them,” she said.

Despite such difficulties, Kleinbaum is grateful — just to be there.

“I feel like God wants me to be alive right now,” she says. “Maybe for this you were born.
Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New York LGBTQ Coronavirus COVID-19 Rabbi
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp