STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan top court asks govt to remove state minister of health for failing to deal with COVID-19 crisis

As of Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan increased to 5,362, with 93 deaths.

Published: 13th April 2020 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Supreme Court building. (File Photo| AFP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD:  Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Monday asked the government to remove Zafar Mirza as state minister of health as the Supreme Court was a suo motu case on the coronavirus crisis, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khans cabinet has become ineffective in the fight against the pandemic.

CJP Gulzar also questioned the transparency of work done by Mirza and remarked that there were some serious allegations against the team of special assistants to the Prime Minister, reports The Express Tribune.

"The government has only provided census to the court," THE CJP said. He questioned when Parliament would legislate on the crisis.

READ| Half of Pakistan's cases locally transmitted: Official

"Rest of the countries have passed a law to deal with the emergency. The state has other jobs rather than just holding rallies," the CJP said.

"The Prime Minister's cabinet has become ineffective. He seems distant from the rest. All the provinces are doing whatever they desire."

On April 10, the CJP took his first suo motu notice since assuming the charge as the country's top judge on the situation arising out of the coronavirus crisis and the steps being taken by the federal government to curb its spread, said The Express Tribune report.

The development came after Justice Gulzar had expressed displeasure over the federal government's measures to curb the coronavirus spread.

As of Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan increased to 5,362, with 93 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Pakistan Supreme court COVID-19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp