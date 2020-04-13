STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi dials Vietnamese counterpart Phuc to discuss COVID-19

The two leaders agreed on the potential for bilateral collaboration in fighting the disease including facilitating medical supplies.

Vietnam's PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, left, and PM Narendra Modi pose for the media ahead of their meeting in New Delhi, India. | AP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation and steps taken towards dealing with the disease.

Both the leaders have also expressed the need to provide the necessary support to each other's citizens present in their respective territories.

As per the official release by the government, both the leaders reiterated the strategic partnership between India and Vietnam and expressed satisfaction on various fronts of the bilateral relations.

They also reviewed regional and international developments.

They also agreed that teams of experts from each other's countries will remain in touch to exchange knowledge on pandemic response measures and other bilateral relations aspects.

Vietnam will also preside over the special virtual ASEAN (Association for Southeast Asian Nations) scheduled for April 14 with the agenda of tackling COVID-19.

