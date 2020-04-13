STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Zoom turns into live funeral, memorial service platform amid coronavirus crisis

According to reports, in the Zoom funeral, you can have many family members actually interacting within the service again.

Published: 13th April 2020 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

A billboard of Zoom app. (Photo| AP)

A billboard of Zoom app. (Photo| AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: While the controversial video meet app Zoom is busy serving the living - helping millions participate in video conferencing calls worldwide - the platform has also become a live funeral and memorial services for many to connect with families and friends during the mourning hours.

Several social media users have revealed how they participated in last rites and memorial services of their near and dear ones on Zoom in social distancing times amid lockdowns when all kind of gatherings are banned.

Joanne B. Freeman, a US historian and tenured Professor of History and Maerican Studies at Yale university tweeted: "My friend's brother died from COVID-19. I'm putting this here because it's easy to get lost in numbers, generalizations, dates, & (false) dismissals of this virus & its costs. This is close. And it's real. We're having a Zoom memorial tonite. What a sentence to have to write".

The Kennedy family recently held a virtual memorial service for Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and her 8-year-old son, who drowned in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, on the video meeting platform.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

The virtual service was a concession to social distancing requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports People magazine.

In this time of isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19, three funeral homes  Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo and Chapel of the Chimes funeral homes in Hayward and Oakland  in San Francisco Bay Area are offering offering interactive, collaborative virtual funeral and memorial services.

The platform relies on Zoom and allows up to 500 guests to virtually attend funerals, burials, wakes and memorials.

According to reports, in the Zoom funeral, you can have many family members actually interacting within the service again.

Jennifer Schuessler, a culture reporter with the New York Times, tweeted: "So sorry! Went to Zoom memorial yesterday for an 89-yr-old friend who died at home, likely Covid. Strange thing to type indeed, esp since she was so old-school she didn't have an Internet connxn, & spent the past 6 mos happily burning thru stockpiled Ellery Queen paperbacks".

At McDermott-Crockett Mortuary in Santa Barbara, California, they have joined the ranks of private business and schools and are offering services through Zoom.

"We are utilizing Zoom technology to either video document the service or provide a platform where people can participate wherever they are," Jennifer Parks, general manager, funeral arrangement counselor, was quoted as saying.

The mortuary utilized the technology at a recent service, which 57 people attended remotely.

One good thing about holding a memorial service on Zoom could be that hackers may leave you in the times of mourning.

Video meet app Zoom that has gained immense popularity among the enterprises, SMBs and schools in India and elsewhere to connect remotely, has also become a treasure trove for hackers who have zeroed in on the video conferencing app to find privacy and security bugs and make money.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zoom Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp