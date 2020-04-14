Nepal government extends lockdown till April 27 as coronavirus cases rise

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The Nepal government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown period till April 27 as the Himalayan nation continued to witness increase in the number of coronavirus cases, according to an official statement.

The decision to extend the lockdown period was taken during a meeting of the council of ministers here after the number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 16.

"A meeting of the council of ministers took a decision to this effect as per the recommendation of the High-Level COVID-19 prevention and control committee," the statement said.

The country has been under lockdown since March 24.

All government services other than essential have been shut down and the domestic and international flights have been suspended.

Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has killed 119,666 people and infected almost two million people, according to Johns Hopkins University data.