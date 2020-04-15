STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China 'seriously concerned' as US suspends WHO funding over 'mismanaging' pandemic

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the Geneva-based body of putting political correctness above life-saving measures as he ordered the funding freeze for 'mismanaging' the pandemic.

Published: 15th April 2020 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 03:04 PM

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China said Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" about the US decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organization, and urged Washington to fulfil its obligations during the coronavirus crisis.

"China is seriously concerned about the US announcement to suspend funding for the World Health Organization," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing.

"The current global epidemic situation is grim. It is at a critical moment. This US decision will weaken WHO's capacities and undermine the international cooperation against the epidemic." The US and China have been sparring over the deadly virus, which was first reported in China and has killed more than 125,000 worldwide.

Trump's latest decision reflects his belief that the WHO has been biased towards China, colluding to prevent the US' main economic rival from having to be open about the unfolding health crisis.

"We urge the United States to earnestly fulfill their responsibilities and obligations, and support the WHO-led international action against the epidemic," Zhao said, adding that the agency plays an "irreplaceable role" against the pandemic.

