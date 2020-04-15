STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Pakistan's coronavirus tally crosses 6,000-mark; death toll at 107

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday extended the lockdown till April 30, but allowed several industries to open up.

Published: 15th April 2020 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Women wait their turn to receive cash under the governmental Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for families in need, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Women wait their turn to receive cash under the governmental Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for families in need, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus cases rose to more than 6,200 on Wednesday, as a top minister said it is a "difficult situation" for the government which is fighting war at different fronts including COVID-19, poverty, hunger and weak economy.

"This is a difficult situation," Planning Minister Asad Umar said while addressing a news conference along with PM's aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza and adviser on national security Moeed Yusuf following a meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) here.

He said besides coronavirus, the government is fighting war at different fronts including poverty, hunger and weak economy.

ALSO READ | Pakistan PM Imran Khan extends lockdown until April 30

"It is important to find a balance between slowing the spread of the virus and ensuring lower-income people don't have to go hungry," he said, adding that the country was "passing through a difficult situation."

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday extended the lockdown till April 30, but allowed several industries to open up.

His Advisor on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that a lower number of deaths, in comparison with the rest of the world, didn't mean the people should stop taking precautionary measures.

Yusuf said all Pakistanis currently in India will be brought back to the country through Wagah border on Thursday.

All Pakistanis who are arriving from other countries will be quarantined.

Those wishing to stay in hotels will have to bear their own expenses, he added.

Yusuf said that due to limited testing kits, the country's ability to test local residents will be restricted if all Pakistanis arriving from other countries are tested.

"This is one constraint the government is facing in bringing back people from abroad," he said.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 6,250, with 534 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths during the last 24 hours.

According to reports, worst-hit Punjab province reported 3,016 cases, Sindh 1,668, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 865, Balochistan 281, Gilgit-Baltistan 234, Islamabad 140 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 46.

So far, 1,446 people have recovered from the disease and 107 deaths have been reported in the country.

The authorities has so far conducted 73,439 tests, including 3,380 in the last 24 hours.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tweeted that the death toll in the province has now reached 28 and 43,565 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far.

Minister of Industries Hammad Azhar has said several sectors and industries including construction, agriculture, chemical manufacturing, e-commerce, software, paper and paper packaging, fertilisers, mines, glass industry and plant nurseries were being allowed to open.

He said exporters can also become operational.

Khan, while allowing relaxation in the lockdown to allow these industries to work, warned of action if set procedures were flouted.

He also announced to bring ordinance to curb smuggling and hoarding ive strict punishment to culprits.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan coronavirus cases coronavirus covid 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp