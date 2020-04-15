COVID-19 pandemic cases in US top 600,000, deaths over 25,000

By IANS

NEW YORK: The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 600,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

On Tuesday, the country has seen 602,989 cases with 25,575 deaths by 6:50 p.m. (2250 GMT), according to the CSSE, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the tally, the hardest-hit state, New York, saw 202,630 cases and a death toll of 10,834. New Jersey followed with 68,824 cases and 2,805 deaths. Other states with over 20,000 cases included Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois and Louisiana.