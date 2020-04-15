STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Two Brazil governors test positive for coronavirus

Governors Wilson Witzel of Rio de Janeiro and Helder Barbalho of the northern state of Para both posted videos to Twitter announcing their diagnoses.

Published: 15th April 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

In this Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Gov. Wilson Witzel speaks during a news conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

RIO DE JANEIRO: Two Brazilian state governors who have criticized President Jair Bolsonaro's calls to relax COVID-19 containment measures said Tuesday they had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Governors Wilson Witzel of Rio de Janeiro and Helder Barbalho of the northern state of Para both posted videos to Twitter announcing their diagnoses and urging people to stay home to fight the spread of the virus.

Witzel, a leading proponent of closing non-essential businesses and ordering people to stay home, said he had started feeling unwell Friday, with a fever, sore throat and loss of smell, a key symptom of the virus.

"Today, the test result came back positive. Now, thank God, I'm feeling better, and will continue working while following my doctors' advice," said Witzel, 52.

"I ask you once again to stay home, because this disease, as everyone can see, spreads quickly and doesn't spare anyone."

Barbalho, 40, who said he was asymptomatic, made a similar appeal.

"This virus is extremely contagious, it doesn't recognize age or class. Everyone is exposed. So please stay home," he said.

Social distancing policies have been attacked by Bolsonaro, who accuses them of needlessly wrecking Latin America's biggest economy over a disease the far-right president has compared to a "little flu."

Witzel fired back last month that Bolsonaro's defiance of guidelines from the United Nations and World Health Organization could be considered a "crime against humanity."

Brazil, the Latin American country hit hardest by the pandemic, has registered 1,532 deaths so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brazil governors coronavirus Wilson Witzel Helder Barbalho
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp