Two million coronavirus cases recorded globally

At least 2,000,576 infections, including 126,871 deaths, have been recorded.

Published: 15th April 2020 07:15 PM

A body is loaded onto a refrigerated container truck used as a temporary morgue by medical workers at Brooklyn Hospital Center, New York. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: More than two million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially registered around the world, half of them in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT Wednesday based on official sources.

Europe is the hardest hit continent, with 1,010,858 cases and 85,271 fatalities.

The United States, where the virus is spreading most rapidly, registered 609,240 cases, and 26,033 deaths.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

