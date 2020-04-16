China refutes allegations on coronavirus 'originating from Wuhan lab'

By PTI

BEIJING: China is refuting allegations that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated in a laboratory near the city of Wuhan where contagious samples were being stored.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian cited the head of the World Health Organization and other unidentified medical experts as saying there was no evidence that transmission began from the lab and there was no scientific basis for such claims.

"We always believe that this is a scientific issue and requires the professional assessment of scientists and medical experts, Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing on Thursday. Only with reasonable response can the international community win this fight," Zhao said.

China will continue to work together with other countries to help and support each other.

 China has also strongly denied claims it delayed reporting on the virus outbreak in Wuhan late last year and underreported case numbers, worsening the impact on the U.S.and other countries.

The virus is widely believed to have originated with bats and have passed via another animal species to humans at a wildlife and seafood market in Wuhan, although a firm determination has yet to be made.

Allegations about a leak of the virus from the lab have been made in the US media without direct evidence, and President Donald Trump has vowed to suspend funding for the World Health Organization, partly because of what he claims is its pro-China bias.