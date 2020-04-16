STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Banksy reveals his latest work in bathroom

In his grand work, rats are scurrying across the toitet, running on rolls of tissue paper, stepping on a tube of toothpaste and taking a piss on the commode.

A rat stepping on a tube of toothpaste, illustrated by Banksy. (Photo | Banksy, Instagram)

Banksy, the anonymous British artist who is most famous for sending strong social messages through stencil work on the streets, this time revealed his latest work in a bathroom while in lockdown. 

Most of the whole world has been under a lockdown enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19. UK has reported nearly a 100,000 cases and more than 12,000 deaths. 

Banksy seemed to have fun around the things that are typically found in a bathroom. In his grand work, rats are scurrying across the toitet, running on rolls of tissue paper, stepping on a tube of toothpaste and taking a piss on the commode and knocking the mirror on the wall to one side.

The picture seems like the rats have made a mess out of the bathroom, probably because they got bored under lockdown, maybe a social message of how we spend time being locked up in houses. 

But one particular illustration, the pièce de résistance almost, that may strongly suggest that this was representative of the lockdown is that, in the reflection of the mirror, there is a rat counting down its days. 

But who knows what goes on in the mind of Banksy?

. . My wife hates it when I work from home.

