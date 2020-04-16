STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India-returned woman tests positive for coronavirus in Sri Lanka; cases rise to 238

Over 3,500 people, including foreigners, remain quarantined in more than 40 centres across Sri Lanka following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Published: 16th April 2020 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan police commandos prepare to spray disinfectants in a hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, March 27, 2020.

Sri Lankan police commandos prepare to spray disinfectants in a hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, March 27, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: A woman who was recently in India for a pilgrimage became Sri Lanka's first coronavirus case reported from outside quarantine centres, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Over 3,500 people, including foreigners, remain quarantined in more than 40 centres across Sri Lanka following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus tests at present are mainly confined to those who are in quarantine centres.

A woman who was in India for a pilgrimage and had returned few weeks ago became the first COVID-19 positive case reported from outside the quarantine centres, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka makes cremations compulsory for coronavirus deaths, angering Muslims

"She is the only patient we have diagnosed (COVID-19 positive) outside the circle of our quarantine programme. All other cases came from quarantine centres," Wanniarachchi said.

Lanka has so far reported 238 coronavirus cases, including seven deaths, since the first viral infection was reported on March 11.

Dr Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services, said the department has been able to prevent community spreading of the deadly virus.

"Still it is a long process as cases surface through contacts. We are keeping a close watch," he said, adding that 68 people so far have been "completely cured" of the disease.

A strict nationwide lockdown is in place till April 20 to contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy here said China has provided 20,000 test kits, 120,000 masks and a large quantity of other medical assistance to help the island nation combat the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Lanka coronavirus cases Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp