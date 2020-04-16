STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian embassy in US launches online Kuchipudi dance course to beat COVID-19 blues

The inaugural class will be broadcast on Facebook on Thursday.

Artistes performing Kuchipudi. (Photo| EPS/ P Ravindra Babu)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in the US, the Indian embassy in Washington has launched an online Kuchipudi dance course which will hold classes twice a week, it was reported.

The embassy has roped in Bhavana Reddy, one of India's leading young Kuchipudi performers, as part of its 'Learn from the Masters Series' to hold the weekly classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m., the American Bazaar said in a report on Wednesday.

Bhavana Reddy, younger daughter and disciple of legendary dancing couple Raja Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy, is the recipient of the coveted National Award, Sangeet Natak Akademi's Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar.

She has received Lifetime Achievement Award for Contribution to Kuchipudi Dance by Telugu Reddy has given exclusive Kuchipudi performances for several leading personalities including Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser.

She has also appeared in major publications like New York Times, Arab Times, The New Yorker and San Francisco Chronicle.

