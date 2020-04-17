STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China denies coronavirus cover-up, accuses US of trying to divert public attention

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian's comments came as China's coronavirus death toll mounted to 4,632 after it revised the fatality figures by 50 per cent in Wuhan.

Published: 17th April 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo, a doctor checks the conditions of a patient in Jinyintan Hospital, designated for critical COVID-19 patients, in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Friday denied covering up the extent of its coronavirus outbreak and accused the US of attempting to divert the public attention by insinuating that the virus originated from a virology laboratory in Wuhan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian's comments came as China's coronavirus death toll mounted to 4,632 after it revised the fatality figures by 50 per cent in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

"I want to emphasise that the revision of the data regarding infectious disease is an internationally accepted practice," Zhao told a media briefing, defending the sharply upward revision of figures amid allegations of under-reporting of casualties of coronavirus cases and casualties by China in Wuhan.

He said in the early stage of the outbreak there were some late reports, omissions, and inaccurate information.

He said this can be explained by the insufficient capacity of admissions and treatment of patients in hospitals, failure of some medical institutions to connect with disease prevention and control information systems in a timely manner, overload of hospitals and pre-occupation of medical staff with the treatment of patients.

"But there has never been any concealment, and we'll never allow any concealment," Zhao said.

The revision of figures came amid sharp criticism of China by the US and other nations for its alleged under-reporting of the coronavirus cases and cover-up of the origin of the viral strain, which emerged in Wuhan in December last, reportedly from the local Huanan seafood market.

Responding to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement that the US will probe whether the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is only a few miles away from the seafood market, Zhao said a few days ago, some people in the US accused China of failing to inform their country of the epidemic situation in a timely manner.

"The same people are now hyping up the issue of the source of the virus, insinuating that the virus originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology," he said.

"A discerning person will understand at a glance that the purpose is to create confusion, divert public attention, and shirk their responsibility," he said.

"I'll repeat what we said already many times.

Tracing the source of the virus is a serious scientific issue.

We need to listen to science and respect scientific and professional opinions.

Zhao on Thursday said the source of the virus is a matter of science.

"I would like to remind you that the World Health Organisation has repeatedly stated that there is no evidence showing the virus was made in a lab.

Many renowned medical specialists in the world have also debunked the "lab leakage" theory as not science-based at all," he said.

Explaining the reason for the revision figures, the Wuhan municipality said it was done to ensure that the information on the city's Covid-19 epidemic is open and transparent, and that the data are accurate.

Besides, during the height of their treating efforts, hospitals were operating beyond their capacities and medical staff were preoccupied with saving and treating patients, resulting in belated, missed and mistaken reporting, it said.

Also, due to a rapid increase of designated hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients a few medical institutions were not linked to the epidemic information network and failed to report their data in time.

"What lies behind the epidemic data are the lives and health of the general public, as well as the credibility of the government," the official Xinhua news agency quoted an official as saying.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wuhan Fatalities China covid 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp