STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Roche eyes COVID-19 antibody test launch in May

Roche said that it had developed Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunoassay, which using a blood sample can detect antibodies to determine the body's immune reaction to the virus that causes COVID-19.

Published: 17th April 2020 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

vaccine

For representational purposes

By PTI

ZURICH: Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche said Friday it had developed an antibody test that it hopes to roll out in May to detect people previously infected with COVID-19, even those who displayed no symptoms.

Roche said in a statement that it had developed the Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunoassay, which using a blood sample can detect antibodies to determine the body's immune reaction to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Research teams around the world have been racing to develop such so-called serology tests for the virus, known as SARS-CoV-2, that has sparked the global pandemic with more than 2.1 million infections and over 141,000 deaths.

"Antibody testing is central to help identify people who have been infected by the virus, especially those who may have been infected but did not display symptoms," the Roche statement pointed out.

It added that such tests could also allow screening within high risk groups like healthcare workers to determine if they may already have developed a certain level of immunity, Roche said.

"Once we understand more about the immunity of COVID-19, it could also help society return faster to normality," it said.

Roche said it was working with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure "emergency use authorisation" to bring its test to market, and said it would also be made available in markets that accept the European CE-mark certification.

The company said it aimed to produce tens of millions of the new test by June, and said it would subsequently "further scale up production as fast as possible." Roche said the tests can be processed using multiple models of its analysers already in use in hospitals and reference laboratories around the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Coronavirus vaccine Roche vaccine Antibody testing covid
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp