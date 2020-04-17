STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump urged to work with US allies on COVID-19 probe, appoint high-level envoy

Led by Republican Senator Marco Rubio from Florida, a powerful group of senators urged the President to appoint a high-level Envoy to lead international coordination efforts.

Published: 17th April 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A powerful group of Senators Thursday urged President Donald Trump to work with American allies such as Japan, South Korea, and European nations to pursue an open and transparent probe into the origins of the novel coronavirus, as well as the WHO's decision-making on the crisis.

Led by Republican Senator Marco Rubio from Florida, the Senators also urged the President to appoint a high-level Envoy to lead international coordination efforts both for COVID-19 response and for related investigations.

Other signatories to the letter are Senators Marsha Blackburn, Thom Tillis, John Cornyn, Roger Wicker, Ted Cruz, Dan Sullivan and Mike Lee.

From the beginning of the outbreak of COVID-19, a disease caused by a novel coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have gone great lengths to cover up, deflect, and even directly blame the United States for the outbreak, the Senators alleged.

Once this pandemic is under control, there will need to be a thorough international investigation into the origins of the virus and the People's Republic of China's (PRC) alleged abuse of international organisations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), they said.

"Therefore, we urge you to direct your administration, including Secretary Pompeo and Ambassador Craft to work with our allies and partners such as Japan, South Korea, and European nations to pursue an open and transparent investigation into the origins of COVID-19, as well as the WHO's decision-making related to the crisis," the Senators said.

"We also urge you to appoint a high-level Presidential Envoy to lead international coordination efforts both for COVID-19 response and for related investigations," said the letter dated April 17.

The investigation, the Senators said, should lead to a detailed understanding of the WHO's decision-making during the early days of the outbreak.

This includes any pressure it received from Beijing to downplay the apparent spread of the virus and its treatment of Taiwan, a strong democratic partner of the United States, that appears to deserve global recognition for its management of COVID-19, despite the constant roadblocks and harassment from the CCP, the lawmakers wrote.

China's alleged obstruction and distortion demonstrate reckless disregard for global public health.

Their subsequent effort to blame the United States, including the US Army, and open talk of conditioning medical assistance on political compliance was absurd and outrageous, the lawmakers wrote.

Such action should be no surprise from a regime that detains more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, a nation that walked away from its commitments to Hong Kong's autonomy, and imprisons or expels independent journalists at an increasing pace, they said.

"Should China refuse to cooperate on a forensic review, both of the origins of COVID-19 and WHO decision-making, then it would further prove that the CCP has no intention of acting as a responsible international actor even on areas where there is clearly a shared, human interest in cooperation," the Senators said.

Meanwhile, Senator Ted Cruz, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has announced to introduce a legislation to sanction Chinese officials responsible for censoring whistleblowers and suppressing the sort of medical information that could have prevented the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan from becoming a global pandemic.

"When it comes to this Wuhan outbreak, the Chinese Communist government has direct responsibility, direct culpability for silencing, for covering it up.

When you had brave physician whistle-blowers blowing the whistle, the Chinese government came down on them, they silenced them," he told Fox News in an interview.

"They did everything they could to keep it quiet.

Had they acted promptly, there may well have been a possibility this could have been contained as a regional outbreak.

Instead, it became a global pandemic.

And the lives lost, many of those are directly at China's doorstep," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump coronavirus
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp