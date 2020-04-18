Indian expat jumps to death in Dubai

By IANS

DUBAI: A Dubai-based Indian expat has committed suicide by plunging off a building here, police has confirmed.

After jumping from the building on Friday morning, the 47-year-old Indian worker was rushed to Rashid Hospital where he succumbed to his severe injuries, Gulf News reported.

Brigaider Adel Al Suwaidi, director of Jebel Ali police station, said they received the emergency call informing that a man had jumped from the third floor of a building and landed on a bus parked below.

"He cut the arteries of his legs and then jumped from the third floor. He succumbed to the severe injuries at the hospital," Brig Al Suwaidi said.

Dubai Police denied that the reason behind the death was due to COVID-19.

Personal reasons were cited as the cause, according to initial reports.

"His suicide is not related to COVID-19. The building is clean and there are no infection cases there. He committed suicide due to personal reasons," Brig Al Suwaidi added.

Consul-General of India Vipul, confirmed the incident to Gulf News, saying: "We are yet to get more information. Considering the death was of unnatural circumstances, authorities will conduct due forensic tests and provide us with more details."