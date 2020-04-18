STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US decision to halt WHO funding irresponsible: Russia

Earlier this week, Trump announced that he had instructed his administration to suspend funding to the WHO

Published: 18th April 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

World Health Organisation

World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

MOSCOW: The decision of US President Donald Trump to suspend funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) is "counterproductive and irresponsible", the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

"We consider Washington's decision to suspend contributions to the WHO's budget and its attempts to blame the WHO for what is happening in the US counterproductive and irresponsible," the ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing on Friday, Xinhua reported.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

She added that accusations against the WHO of passivity, opacity and maliciousness are completely groundless.

Zakharova noted that the WHO at all stages of the development of the COVID-19 pandemic acted within its mandate and on the basis of scientific data.

Earlier this week, Trump announced that he had instructed his administration to suspend funding to the WHO, which he accused of "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
WHO Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp