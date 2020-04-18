STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Virginia juvenile detention center new coronavirus hotspot

So far, 97 kids have tested positive nationwide, more than half of them in Virginia and Louisiana.

Published: 18th April 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducts a swab test during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at CSMT in Mumbai.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BON AIR: Coronavirus has erupted inside a juvenile detention center in Virginia with 25 kids testing positive, accounting for a quarter of all cases reported at youth facilities nationwide, officials said Friday.

Children's rights advocates and health experts have warned state officials for weeks that it was just a matter of time before the virus took off inside juvenile facilities.

They have called on Gov.Ralph Northam to start releasing as many children as safely possible from centers, including at the newly hit Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center outside Richmond.

Unfortunately, those sworn to protect our vulnerable youth have failed, said Liz Ryan, head of the Washington-based nonprofit Youth First Initiative.

It's clear that refusing to listen to public health experts has put our youth and communities at extreme risk.

So far, 97 kids have tested positive nationwide, more than half of them in Virginia and Louisiana.

On April 2, officials in Virginia announced two staffers at Bon Air had tested positive, but contact with residents was limited.

A day later, a kid started showing symptoms and later tested positive.

Chris Moon, chief physician at Virginia's Department of Juvenile Justice, said 21 of the 25 infected kids in Bon Air exhibited no outward symptoms and only four showed signs that were more severe than a cold or a flu.

The facility has around 280 kids, from 11 years old to 20.

Any resident who tested positive was immediately placed in medical isolation, Moon said, adding that 13 have already been released.

America locks up more people than any other country in the world, with more than 2.

2 million men, women and children in detention.

Experts say that prisons and jails can act as petri-dishes for the coronavirus.

Social distancing is almost impossible, many institutions have only recently started providing inmates with masks and many do not have access to hand sanitizer.

The coronavirus has already ripped through several adult county jails along with state and federal institutions for adults.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 hotspot
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp