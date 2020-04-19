STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

News outlets should name sources: Trump attacks US media for 'dishonest' reporting

Trump launched an unprecedented individual criticism of Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for 'The New York Times' and a political analyst for CNN.

Published: 19th April 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said the media outlets should be mandated to name their sources in their stories, as he slammed the top mainstream American media for their alleged dishonest reporting.

During a news conference at the White House on Saturday, Trump launched an unprecedented individual criticism of Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for 'The New York Times' and a political analyst for CNN, for allegedly writing inaccurate source-based stories.

"You know what sources say means? Sources say means that they have nobody and they make it up," he said.

According to Trump, sources say is the most often used expression in the 'Washington Post', 'New York Times', and especially the CNN.

"They should really be mandated. To use a name. If there is a source, use a name," Trump demanded, adding that he did not believe that the sources exist.

Haberman has, in a joint byline with her colleague Jonathan Martin, said the Republicans increasingly believe that elevating China's culpability for spreading the coronavirus may be the best way to improve their difficult election chances.

Days ago, a story based on sources by Haberman said the new White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, weeks into his job, "cried while meeting with members of the White House staff on at least two occasions".

Trump described this as dishonest reporting.

"You know she won a Pulitzer Prize for her coverage of Russia, but she was wrong on Russia. So is everyone else. They should all give back their Pulitzer prizes," he said.

"She's a third-rate reporter for New York Times," Trump alleged.

Last week, Trump put her name in one of the video clippings that his office had prepared about the alleged fake narratives of some of the media on his handling of the coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump Maggie Haberman The New York Times CNN
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp