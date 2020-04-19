STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Republican lawmakers seek wet market ban in China

Congressman Alcee Hastings and Vern Buchanan expressed grave concerns with China's lax regulation of live animal markets that have been directly connected to the spread of coronavirus.

Published: 19th April 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sprays disinfectant at a wet market closed during the restricted movement order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

A worker sprays disinfectant at a wet market closed during the restricted movement order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Two Republican lawmakers have urged US President Donald Trump to call his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to immediately close wet markets in China.

In a letter to Trump, Congressman Alcee Hastings and Vern Buchanan expressed grave concerns with China's lax regulation of live animal markets that have been directly connected to the spread of the deadly COVID-19 and other zoonotic diseases.

According to the two lawmakers, expanded oversight on public health grounds was urgently needed to prevent future deadly outbreaks of disease.

In their letter, they pointed out that scientists researching the virus suspect that it moved from animals to humans via contact with, or the consumption of, animals from the identified live animal market.

"It has become clear that the loosely regulated and often inhumane conditions in which animals are slaughtered for human consumption in live animal markets can create ideal conditions for the spread of zoonotic diseases, such as COVID-19," Hastings said.

The lawmaker stressed on the need to sound the alarm now on the urgent need for expanded regulation, elevated enforcement, or closure of these markets.

According to Buchanan, live animal markets had been an incubator of deadly infections like COVID-19.

"These markets are unsanitary and inhumane and have led to the deaths of countless animals and human," Buchanan said.

"They should be shut down immediately to prevent the next outbreak of a deadly virus."

In an accompanying statement, Lisa Vanderpump, founder of The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, said there was a need to address the root of where this devastating pandemic began.

"Any lack of action with regards to addressing the source of this pandemic will present a danger for our future, and the threat that similar diseases will not only reoccur but expand," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China wet markets Wet market
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp