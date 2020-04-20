STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

23 soldiers killed as Taliban resumes attacks on Afghanistan amid coronavirus pandemic

The stalled prisoner swap has been beset with problems and peace talks seem as elusive ever amid ongoing attacks.

Published: 20th April 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Afghanistan security forces used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

KUNDUZ (Afghanistan): The Taliban have killed at least 23 Afghan troops and nine civilians, officials said Monday, as a fresh wave of violence grips Afghanistan despite a deal with the US and a worsening coronavirus crisis.

Under the terms of the US-Taliban deal, the Afghan government and the insurgents were by now supposed to have concluded a prisoner exchange and started talks aimed at bringing about a comprehensive ceasefire.

But the stalled prisoner swap has been beset with problems -- with Kabul claiming the Taliban are demanding the release of some of the group's most notorious warriors -- and peace talks seem as elusive ever amid ongoing attacks.

Late Sunday night in Takhar province in northeast Afghanistan, the Taliban struck an Afghan army base, killing 16 soldiers and two policemen, provincial police spokesman Khalil Asir told AFP.

The governor's spokesman, Mohammad Jawad Hejri, confirmed the attack and also blamed the Taliban, putting the death toll at 19.

In the south, the Taliban attacked a police checkpoint near Tarin Kot, the capital of Uruzgan province.

"Five Afghan policemen were killed and three others were wounded," Zilgai Ebadi, the provincial governor's spokesman, told AFP.

The toll was confirmed by the head of Uruzgan provincial council, Amir Mohammad.

In the northern province of Balkh, the Taliban killed nine civilians after they resisted when insurgents tried to extort money from them, district governor Sayed Arif Iqbali told AFP.

The Taliban did not immediately comment, but they have previously complained their fighters are still being targeted by US and Afghan forces.

The violence has mostly been limited to rural areas and small towns.

Under the framework of the US-Taliban deal, the insurgents have agreed not to attack cities.

Under the US-Taliban deal, American and other foreign forces are meant to quit Afghanistan by July 2021, provided the Taliban stick to several security guarantees and hold talks with the Afghan government.

Fighting has continued even as coronavirus spreads throughout Afghanistan.

It has so far seen 1,026 cases of coronavirus and 36 deaths, though real numbers are feared to be much higher as the impoverished country has only limited testing capabilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Taliban Afghanistan  Afghan peace talks
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp