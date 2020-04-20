STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Bangladesh coronavirus death toll touches three-digit mark

According to the DGHS tally, the total number of the COVID-19 cases in the country has surged to 2,948.

Published: 20th April 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

A Bangladeshi woman wearing protective face mask leaves after shopping at a grocery store. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Monday reported ten more deaths due to the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of the COVID-19 fatalities in the country to 101, as experts warned that the visible scenario could be the tip of an iceberg in view of the growing number of cases.

"The toll now stands at 101 as ten more patients died in the past 24 hours," an official from the directorate general of health services (DHHS) said during a media briefing here on the novel coronavirus situation.

DGHSs Additional Director General Professor Nasima Sultana said that 2,779 COVID-19 suspects were examined in the last 24 hours and 492 were tested positive, the highest so far in a single day since the first detection of three simultaneous coronavirus cases in the country on March 8.

According to the DGHS tally, the total number of the COVID-19 cases in the country has surged to 2,948.

"The situation could be the tip of an iceberg, in view of the number of patients detected compared to the number of cases examined," another senior health official told PTI, preferring anonymity.

He suggested further extension of the nationwide shutdown which is due to expire on April 25.

He said that with limited healthcare facilities and equipment including ventilators in hospitals Bangladesh could witness a severe situation if the pandemic spreads in a geometric pattern.

The official said even some developed western countries were forced to take a tough decision that the elderly COVID-19 victims will not be given ventilators to keep the life saving machine for relatively younger people.

"Unless the spread of the virus could be contained by any means, extending shutdowns and enforcing physical distancing, we will have to take identical decisions, the official said.

DGHS director Prof.Nazmul Islam Munna said Bangladesh's existing 17 COVID-19 testing labs could examine at least 3,060 people everyday "but we are yet to ensure the optimum use of these facilities" though the number of cases examined was increasing every day.

He said hectic efforts were underway as well to increase the number of such labs to 28 across Bangladesh by April end, but the social and religious leaders including public representatives at neighbourhood levels must encourage people to get them tested.

"The people should voluntarily come forward for testing whenever someone feels the virus might have infected...both motivation and compulsion can be used as tools to expose them to testing, Munna said.

The entire Bangladesh has been declared as a risky area of COVID-19 infection under the country's Infectious Disease (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act, 2018, according to an order issued by the directorate general of health services (DGHS) on Thursday night.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina warned that the country may face a massive hike in COVID-19 cases in the coming days of April.

Bangladesh has suspended prayers for the public at mosques across the country in a bid to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangladesh Bangladesh coronavirus Coronavirus deaths Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp