STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Australian PM announces resumption of elective surgeries

The National Cabinet, which comprises PM Morrison and state and territory leaders, on Tuesday agreed to lift some restrictions on elective procedures next week.

Published: 21st April 2020 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Australia PM Scott Morrison

Australia PM Scott Morrison ( File Photo | AP)

By IANS

CANBERRA: Elective surgeries will resume in Australia within a week amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday.

The National Cabinet, which comprises Morrison and state and territory leaders, on Tuesday agreed to lift some restrictions on elective procedures next week, reports Xinhua news agency.

The decision comes less than a month after elective surgeries were banned indefinitely to ease the pressure on the health care system amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"This will not mean an immediate return to normal with elective surgery, but a gradual restart, subject to of course capacity and other constraints that may exist in each jurisdiction," Morrison said.

Procedures that will resume include those in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, post-cancer reconstructions, joint replacements and procedures for children.

The decision to ease the restrictions was prompted by the slowing spread of the virus in Australia.

Morrison also identified the "increase in the amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) that we have been able to secure" as a significant factor in the decision.

Brendan Murphy, Australia's chief medical officer, said that resuming elective surgery represented a "gentle, careful start" to "normalizing" health care in Australia.

"It is incredibly important. Some elective surgery is life saving. It really means all surgery that's not urgent," he said.

"One of the things that has concerned the health profession generally during this pandemic has been the lack of attention to non-COVID-related medical conditions."

Australia has reported 6,547 coronavirus cases with 67 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Scott Morrison Australian coronavirus restrictions
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp