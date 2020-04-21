Cycling their way home to escape lockdown woes in Nepal, Bihar natives die in accident

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Two Indians, who were on their way back home on a bicycle due to the lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic, died after their vehicle fell in a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn in Nepal, a police official said on Tuesday.

Mukesh Gupta and Santosh Mahato, who worked in Lalitpur as labourers collecting old newspapers and reusable items, were heading home in Bihar's Motihari when their bicycle fell some 150 metres from a steep hilly road at Jhakridada, some 30 kms from here, on Sunday, Kantipur daily newspaper reported quoting a police official.

As the lockdown continued even after more than three weeks, they decided to go home along with two others as they ran out of money.

The four persons were riding two bicycles.

It was not immediately known if they got separated on their way back home as Dinanath Mahato, father of Santosh, and Munna Gupta, reached home in Motihari while two died.