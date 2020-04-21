STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Days after meeting Pak PM Imran Khan, man tests COVID-19 positive

Faisal Edhi, the son of famous philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, started showing symptoms last week soon after meeting with PM Khan in Islamabad on April 15.

Published: 21st April 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo| AFP)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo| AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The son of a well-known Pakistani philanthropist, who met Prime Minister Imran Khan last week, has been tested positive for the coronavirus.

Faisal Edhi, the son of famous philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, started showing symptoms last week soon after meeting with Prime Minister Khan in Islamabad on April 15, Dawn newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding," his son Saad said.

"Soon after, he got tested for COVID-19 and the results were positive," he added.

Saad added that his father was currently in Islamabad and was doing better.

"He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating," he said.

Faisal last week met Khan and handed over a Rs 10 million cheque for the premier's coronavirus relief fund.

It was not known so far if Prime Minister Khan would undergo testing.

The Edhi Foundation was founded by the late Abdul Sattar Edhi and is the leading charity organisation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Imran Khan Pakistan Pakistan coronavirus Faisal Edhi Abdul Sattar Edhi Pakistan Prime Minister
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp