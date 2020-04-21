STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

South Texas ER doctor self-isolates in his kids' treehouse

Dr Jason Barnes is among many health care workers who are leaving their homes or taking other precautions to protect their families after being exposed to the virus.

Published: 21st April 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Dr. Jason Barnes, top right, sits in his kids' treehouse while his family plays in their backyard. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CORPUS CHRISTI: A South Texas emergency room physician has chosen a novel place to self-isolate as he's treating patients with the novel coronavirus.

Dr Jason Barnes made a temporary home of his children's treehouse in the backyard of the family's Corpus Christi home.

He is among many health care workers who are leaving their homes or taking other precautions to protect their families after being exposed to the virus.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Barnes, a 39-year-old physician at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville and Christus Spohn Hospital South in Corpus Christi, told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that he has spent nearly three weeks in the cabin treehouse and often shouts down to his kids if he needs something  or sometimes walks up to the back picture window door of their home to make his request.

"They're within yelling distance," Barnes said.

"But I can call or go up to the glass. They know not to open the door and risk catching something."

Of course, this self-isolation means his two sons, ages 6 and 9, lose their playhouse.

"They love that thing, but they understand, so they're not missing the treehouse, per se," Barnes said.

"They tell me they miss me once a day." 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ER doctor treehouse self isolation
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp