Indian man wins USD 95,287 cash prize in Emirates Loto draw

Mohammed Khalid, a telecommunications engineer who moved from India to Dubai over two decades ago, matched five out of six numbers in the draw!

Published: 22nd April 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Dollars, FDI

For representational purposes. (File photo: PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI:  An Indian expat in the UAE has won a whopping Dh 350,000 cash prize in Emirates Loto's inaugural draw, media reports said on Wednesday.

Mohammed Khalid, a telecommunications engineer who moved from India to Dubai over two decades ago, matched five out of six numbers in the draw, earning the cash prize of Dh 350,000 (USD 95,287) last week, Khaleej Times reported.

"We were shocked when we saw that our numbers matched and were unsure if this was really happening. Only when Emirates Loto called us to confirm did we truly know that we won!" he said.

The Indian expat said that he will split his earnings between his family and the '10 million Ramadan meals' campaign, announced by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"I'm finally in a place where I can help others, and I hope that I can bring happiness to others as this has brought to me," he added.

Emirates Loto CEO Paul Sebestyen said: "We are delighted we were able to change the life of Mohammed Khalil and his family, and thanks to his own generosity, he will also change the lives of others"

